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CARPINTERIA, Calif., March 17, 2026- The City of Carpinteria has been informed that the Senior Nutrition Program lunches at Veterans Memorial Hall have resumed as of today following a temporary suspension.

The program is operated by the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens. The City of Carpinteria assists by providing the facility space, but does not manage or operate the program.

For additional information about the program, community members are encouraged to contact the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens directly.