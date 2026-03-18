With a population of roughly 34 million, Venezuela is known for holding the world’s largest proven oil reserves. But, as of March 17, 2026, it’s now known as having one of the best baseball teams in the history of the game.

Venezuela was predicted to finish fourth in the World Baseball Classic behind defending champion Japan, powerhouse Dominican Republic, and the United States dream team. That was all put to rest as the Venezuelan team defeated the U.S in a thrilling 3-2 final in Miami.

The game was close with Venezuela taking a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the eighth inning. Then Bryce Harper stepped up to the plate with a runner on. He promptly slugged a two run homer to tie the game. In the top of the ninth Arraez walked and was replaced for a faster runner who promptly stole second. Suarez then came to bat and doubled him home giving Venezuela a 3-2 lead.

It was Venezuela’s brilliant pitching that kept the U.S. team struggling to get on base. Venezuela manager Omar Lopez said before the final he had woken up to three text messages from different MLB organizations telling him not to use their relievers from back-to-back nights as it might put their arms in jeopardy. Its unclear if those requests were honored.

Many of the U.S. players struggled at the plate including Aaron Judge who finished the night 0-4 with three strikeouts.

Alex Rodriguez, one of the post-game commentators, called it the best WBC game ever played. And it was. What a prelude to the beginning of the 2026 season, which begins in just over a week. Baseball is alive and well!