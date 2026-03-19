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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) has announced the return of its signature event, the 24th Annual LIVE Art & Wine Tour, taking place on Thursday, April 30th, from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM. The event offers an immersive exploration of the city’s culinary and cultural landscape, pairing local flavors and world-class wines with live artistry.

A Curated Culinary and Artistic Circuit

The evening functions as a two-part, progressive tasting experience through the heart of downtown. Starting at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum (136 E. De la Guerra Street), guests will receive a commemorative wineglass and a map to a series of “pop-up” tasting rooms hosted in various businesses.

The Tour (5:30 PM – 8:00 PM): Attendees will stroll through venues to enjoy signature bites from local favorites, alongside pours from acclaimed wineries, and live art.

The Final Party (7:30 PM – 9:30 PM): The event concludes back at the Historical Museum with a Final Party featuring more art, additional food and beverage tastings, a silent auction, and music.

Funding Downtown Revitalization

The LIVE Art & Wine Tour directly supports the organization’s mission to keep the downtown corridor vibrant and clean. Proceeds fund essential programs, including the Downtown Window Beautification Program, the 1st Thursday Art Walk, downtown art installations, and enhanced maintenance and security initiatives.

Tickets and Participation

This is a 21+ event. Tickets are all-inclusive of all food and beverage offerings. Early registration is encouraged, as ticket capacity is limited to ensure an intimate experience at each venue.

Participating Partners (Partial List, more coming soon):

Participating Venues: Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Jeff Shelton Architect Studio, Drift Ocaso, Silver Wines, Thrifty Beaches, SuperMoss

Artists & Activities: Jeff Shelton, Eric Saint Georges, Derek Harrison, Kate Maddaloni, Typewriter Poets, Carey Caulfield, Danielle Renée Art, Santa Barbara Historical Museum – Main Gallery

Culinary Participants: opal restaurant + bar, Dusk, Colombini Bakery, Fresco at the Market, Crepería El Chisme

Participating Wineries: Silver Wines, Barbieri & Kempe Wines, CrossHatch Winery, Mazette Wines, Buscador Wine, Press Gang Cellars, Alma Rosa Winery, Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards, The Brander Vineyard, Ken Brown Wines, Buttonwood Winery, Kleemeier Wines, Carr Winery, Barieau Wines, Giessinger Winery & Cidery

Other Beverage Participants: Glasrose Farm, Sol Wave Water

Event Sponsors:

The Towbes Group, Santa Barbara Beautiful, Voice Magazine, The Independent, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Sol Wave Water

Tickets can be purchased here.

Interested in being a food or beverage partner? Questions about sponsorship opportunities? E-mail info@downtownsb.org.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.