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VENTURA, Calif. – Channel Islands National Park is seeking proposals for a concession contract to provide guided water float tours and related visitor services from Santa Cruz Island within the park.

The new contract will have a 10-year term. The current contract expires February 28, 2027.

To be evaluated and considered for the contract award, proposals from all interested parties, including the current concessioner, must be received by 12 p.m. PT on June 25, 2026.

Parties must provide their notice of intent to submit by 12 p.m. PT on May 28, 2026.

Concession contracts enhance the visitor experience by providing hospitality services that federal agencies do not typically offer, while helping advance the National Park Service mission. Concession operations can also create employment opportunities in communities near national parks.

All proposals from qualified offerors will be evaluated using the same criteria to ensure a fair and competitive process in accordance with the National Park Service Concessions Improvement Act of 1998.

The prospectus, which describes this business opportunity and includes the terms and conditions under which the National Park Service will award the concession contract, is available at: Prospectus Releases – Concessions (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov).

Questions regarding this opportunity must be sent in writing via email by April 10, 2026, to Mark Juretschke, Financial Analyst, Interior Regions 8, 9, 10, and 12, at mark_juretschke@nps.gov.

nps.gov