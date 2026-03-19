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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Nominations are now open for the 2026 City of Santa Barbara Business in Art Award, which recognizes local businesses that support artists and strengthen the city’s cultural life. Community members are invited to nominate businesses that demonstrate leadership in supporting the arts through innovative programs, partnerships, or philanthropy. The deadline to submit a nomination is April 3, 2026, and more information is available at sbac.ca.gov/art-awards.

The annual award program began in 2005 and was established by the City of Santa Barbara’s Arts Advisory Committee. Past recipients represent a diverse range of businesses, including Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Tailors, Montecito Bank & Trust, Grace Fisher Foundation, The Santa Barbara Independent and lynda.com.

“The Business in Art Award validated the power of inclusive arts in our community,” said Jana Brody, Director of Operations and Development for the Grace Fisher Foundation. “It strengthened Grace and the team’s commitment to ensuring that people of all abilities have opportunities to create, perform, and belong.”

The honoree will be recognized in September as part of the Santa Barbara Beautiful Award Ceremony, and will receive a commemorative plaque for display, along with recognition at the City and County levels.

“The Business in Art Award helps shine a light on artists’ efforts and encourages continued collaboration and the building of partnerships between those communities,” said Darrell McNeill, Chair of the City Arts Advisory Committee. “It’s usually a win-win, as businesses that make that extra effort feel more connected and tend to be beloved by locals,” said Sarah Rubin, Executive Director of the Office of Arts and Culture.

About the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture (SBCOAC) serves as the local governmental umbrella for arts and culture projects and programs. The SBCOAC represents a remarkable longstanding partnership between the County of Santa Barbara and the City of Santa Barbara and serves as a State-Local Partner of the California Arts Council. Through robust public-private partnerships, the SBCOAC seeks to support and catalyze art, culture, and creative expression. For more information, visit http://www.sbac.ca.gov.