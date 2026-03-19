Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA—March 18, 2026—Dr. Douglas E. Ney, a board-certified neurologist and neuro- oncologist, has joined the Cottage Neurosciences Clinic, expanding access to specialized neuro-oncology care for patients across the Central Coast.

Dr. Ney specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of brain tumors and neurologic complications of cancer and works closely with multidisciplinary teams to support coordinated care. He will practice alongside Dr. Richard Chung, Dr. Nicole Moayeri, Dr. Brian Walcott, and physician assistant David Barsky.

Dr. Ney earned his medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in Rochester, New York. He completed an internal medicine internship and neurology residency at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, where he also served as chief resident. He then completed fellowship training in neuro-oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Ney has held multiple educational leadership roles, including neurology residency program director, and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology. His academic and clinical interests include the diagnosis and treatment of complex brain tumor and cancer-related neurologic conditions, as well as advancing medical education.

Dr. Ney is seeing patients at the Cottage Neurosciences Clinic. For more information, patients may call 805-569-7820.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit health system providing advanced medical care on California’s Central Coast. In the past year, its hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley cared for 20,833 inpatient admissions, 93,281 emergency department visits and 1,971 newborn deliveries. With more than 700 physicians, including specialists typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage offers expert, comprehensive care. As a teaching institution, it trains physicians through residency programs in medical, surgical, pediatric and radiology specialties. Cottage Health is home to the Central Coast’s only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and an advanced comprehensive stroke center. Its specialty services include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital,the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center and Cottage Center for Orthopedics. Beyond its hospitals, Cottage expands care through primary and specialty clinics, urgent care centers and 24/7 provider access via Cottage Virtual Care.