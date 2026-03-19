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SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 18, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara will begin the final phase of a water main replacement project on Alameda Padre Serra (APS) and nearby streets, supporting the City’s goal of replacing 2% of the water system each year to maintain safe and reliable drinking water service. Construction will take place on APS from Las Alturas Road to the Five Points Roundabout beginning March 23, with work scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The project is expected to be completed by the end of April.



Due to the narrow width of APS and size of the construction equipment needed to complete the work, temporary closures of APS and surrounding streets are required. Traffic detours and no parking signs will be posted in the construction area.



Work Schedule:



Water Main Replacement Project: Alameda Padre Serra at Sycamore Creek Bridge

March 23 to the end of April 2026

Monday through Friday

7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Phase 1 (First Two Weeks) – APS from the Five Points Roundabout to Gutierrez Street will be closed 24/7 for pipe bridge installation over Sycamore Creek.

Phase 2 – APS from the Five Points Roundabout to Gutierrez Street will be closed during work hours; the westbound lane will reopen evenings and weekends.

Phase 3 (Concurrent Work) – APS from Gutierrez Street to Las Alturas Road will have work-hour closures, with detours via De La Guerra Street, and will be open outside work hours.

The construction schedule is dependent on weather and contractor progress. The Police and Fire Departments have been notified of the planned construction and road closure to minimize response times in the event of an emergency.



We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding while this important infrastructure is being updated.

This construction is part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Water Main Replacement Project. For more information, navigate to the project on the Public Works Major Projects Map (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/MajorProjectsMap).