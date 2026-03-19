My husband and I, along with our dog, live in my childhood home on the Mesa one block from Shoreline Drive. We are extremely blessed to be living here. We both grew up on the Mesa. He grew up near the Wilcox Property. Unfortunately, it has changed too much — and not for the better!

We take our dog and walk to Shoreline Park. There have been many times that we have almost gotten hit in the middle of the crosswalk! Shoreline Drive is a racetrack, even though there are 25mph signs along the road. After months of me sending numerous emails to various local politicians about how dangerous it is crossing, finally something has been done.

The crosswalk signs finally got installed this morning! The official name is crosswalk pedestrian stanchions lane, aka, squisher striping with the pedestal crosswalk sign in the middle of the street. I requested that they be installed on Shoreline and San Nicolas, Santa Rosa, La Plata, and San Clemente.

Hopefully Shoreline Drive will be a little safer to cross!