I am worried that once again progressive voices seem willing to do the work of fascist ideologues. This time it is to raise an alarm that MAGA is maneuvering to reinstate the draft as though that would make MAGA war more likely.

In truth, leftists should support a new draft as it would bring back some better sampling of U.S. values into the military. It would undermine the recruitment of uber militarists who now join for all the wrong reasons. It would alleviate the exploitation of the poor and marginally served who are now the chief fodder fed into the war machine. And, it would force the elite policy makers to at least face the possibility that their children might be brought into physical danger if we continue to inflict U.S. military weight recklessly around the world.

Better the left expend their efforts to make military service an equitable risk than allowing the privileged to continue to buy their way out.