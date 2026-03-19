I would like to commend Supervisors Lee, Capps, Nelson, and Hartmann for standing up to the cannabis industry by voting “no” to the growers requesting extensions to delay the installation of carbon filtration scrubbers in their greenhouses.

For far too long the community of Carpinteria has had to endure the noxious skunk like odors emanating from the cannabis greenhouses. Carpinteria has become known as the stinky city, and the cannabis growers have ignored their neighbors’ pleas to stop polluting the air with their malodors.

Supervisor Lee took the charge, at the Board of Supervisor’s meeting on March 10, by holding the cannabis growers accountable. His voting “no” to all carbon-filter odor-control installation extension requests sent a clear message to the cannabis growers that “enough is enough” and deadlines must be taken seriously. Finally, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for Carpinteria residents.