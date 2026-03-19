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Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties, CA. — In celebration of International Women’s Day, Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) brought together community leaders, entrepreneurs, donors, and partners for a special event honoring women’s leadership and the power of investing in women’s economic opportunity.

Held on March 5 at Spanish Hills Club in Camarillo, the gathering highlighted WEV’s mission to support women facing barriers to financial self-sufficiency through entrepreneurship and financial education. The program also recognized the organization’s 35th anniversary and the ongoing impact of investing in women and women-led businesses.

“Our community understands that when women are financially empowered, the benefits extend far beyond one business owner,” said Nicki Parr, CEO of WEV. “Families thrive, businesses grow, and communities become more resilient. Together, we are creating opportunity that multiplies across generations.”

The event featured remarks from community leaders and business partners, including Delphine Pruitt, Vice President and Business Access Advisor at U.S. Bank, the event’s presenting sponsor. Pruitt emphasized the importance of expanding access to resources and capital for women entrepreneurs.

“Every woman who comes to WEV arrives with a vision,” Pruitt said. “With the right support — education, financial tools, and trusted partners — that vision can become a thriving business that strengthens families and communities.”

Guests also heard from WEV client Alina Sharafutdinova, founder and CEO of Village Venture, a consulting firm that supports community programs and first responders across the country. Originally from Uzbekistan, Sharafutdinova shared how WEV helped her strengthen her financial strategy and scale her business.

“WEV didn’t just give me tools — it gave me the confidence to grow,” Sharafutdinova said. “When women receive the support they need to build businesses, the ripple effect reaches families, communities, and entire systems.”

A highlight of the event was the presentation of WEV’s Trailblazer Award to Celina Zacarias, recognized for her longstanding leadership in Ventura County. Zacarias serves as Executive Director of Community and Government Relations at California State University Channel Islands and was elected in 2020 as a commissioner for the Oxnard Harbor District, becoming the first Latina to serve in that role.

The award was presented by Dr. Sevet Johnson, Ventura County Executive Officer, who praised Zacarias for her dedication to strengthening the region through public service, education, and civic leadership.

“Trailblazers create pathways for others to follow,” Zacarias said in her remarks. She stressed that when women lead with purpose and vision, systems are challenged, opportunities are expanded, and lasting change is created.

During the program, Parr also issued a call to action aligned with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Give to Gain,” encouraging attendees to invest in WEV’s work and support women across Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Women’s causes continue to receive only 2% of charitable donations in the country and Women’s Business Centers like WEV continue to face an uncertain funding landscape.

Since its founding in 1991 by Marsha Bailey, WEV has supported more than 10,000 people through business training, consulting, financial education, and access to capital. As the organization enters its 35th year, WEV continues to expand opportunities for entrepreneurs working to build stronger financial futures for themselves, their families, and their communities.

The International Women’s Day event was made possible through the generous support of sponsors. Presenting Sponsor: U.S. Bank; Empower Sponsors: Amgen, Nicholson & Schwartz; Innovation Sponsors: La Arcada, Port of Hueneme; Thriving Sponsors: Athens Services, Banks Coaching, County of Ventura, Martin V. Smith School of Business & Economics at CSU Channel Islands, Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., TileCo, Ventura County Credit Union.

About Women’s Economic Ventures

Women’s Economic Ventures is a nonprofit dedicated to the economic empowerment of women. WEV is a business resource network for anyone looking to start or grow a business and improve their business and financial skills. WEV provides a full range of small business support, including classes, consulting and access to funding, as well as financial literacy programs in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. While WEV’s focus is on women, it welcomes everyone into the WEV community. Programs and loans are offered in both English and Spanish.

Since 1991, WEV has provided business training and advisory services to more than 10,000 people and helped nearly 6,000 local businesses start or expand. WEV has deployed more than $10 million in accessible funding, generating an estimated $598 million in annual sales and sustaining or creating nearly 12,000 local jobs. WEV is a U.S. Small Business Administration Women’s Business Center. To support WEV’s work, visit http://www.wevonline.org/support