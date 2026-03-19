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GOLETA, CA, March 18, 2026 – The City of Goleta’s Street Talk Community Open House is coming up on Wednesday, April 22. Join Goleta Public Works from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). This is a great opportunity to share your feedback about transportation and roads in Goleta. Watch this video invite from Public Works Director Luz “Nina” Buelna. The video is also available in Spanish with Public Works Project Manager Melissa Angeles.

Ms. Buelna added, “Street Talk allows for meaningful engagement and provides direct feedback from our community about how we can continuously improve the experience they have with Public Works, especially in the area of transportation.”

Come meet Goleta’s Public Works staff and provide input so that the City can better understand the community’s transportation preferences and priorities. Spanish interpretation will be available.

In addition to the Community Open House, you can also attend a virtual community meeting on April 23 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. RSVP to pavement@cityofgoleta.gov to receive a link. There is also a community survey available to share your feedback. Take the survey now at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/PW or pick up a hard copy at select locations.

We look forward to hearing from you and hope to see you at the event on April 22.