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What You Need to Know: The California Department Public Health (CDPH) is advising consumers and businesses not to eat, serve, or sell raw cheddar cheese manufactured and distributed by RAW FARM. This cheese is linked to an ongoing outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O157 in multiple states. Raw milk and dairy products made with raw milk (such as raw cheese) can contain harmful germs that make people sick.

SACRAMENTO – CDPH is working with local health departments, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and federal partners to investigate an outbreak linked to the consumption of RAW FARM brand raw cheddar cheese.

As of March 13, 2026, seven individuals from three states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O157, including five California residents. Four illnesses are in children under the age of five. Two individuals have been hospitalized, including one from California. No deaths or cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a severe complication of STEC infection that can cause organ failure and even death, have been reported.

Interviews with people who became ill indicate that RAW FARM brand raw cheddar cheese is the likely source of recent infections. A voluntary recall of RAW FARM brand raw cheddar cheese has been recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). However, as of March 18, 2026, RAW FARM has not voluntarily removed the cheese from the market.

What You Can Do

The best way to prevent getting sick from germs such as STEC 0157 in raw dairy products (including cheeses) is to choose dairy products made with pasteurized milk.

Consumers should not eat RAW FARM brand block or shredded raw cheddar cheese while the investigation is ongoing.

Businesses should not sell or serve RAW FARM brand block or shredded raw cheddar cheese while the investigation is ongoing.

Consumers and businesses should wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come into contact with this cheese.

Consumers should call their health care provider if they become sick with symptoms of STEC infection, especially after eating RAW Farm brand raw cheddar cheese.

Symptoms of STEC infection may include diarrhea (often bloody), vomiting and abdominal cramps. Symptoms usually start three to four days after a person is infected. Most people get better on their own within a week, but some people may develop severe diseases that require hospital care. Young children are at highest risk of getting HUS. Contact a medical provider if you suspect you or someone you know may have been infected.

For updated information on this STEC O157 outbreak, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Food Safety Alert (E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Raw Cheddar Cheese | E. coli infection | CDC ) and FDA Public Health Advisory (Outbreak Investigation of E. coli O157:H7: Raw Cheddar Cheese (March 2026) | FDA).

For more information about STEC infections, visit CDPH’s Shiga Toxin-Producing E. Coli (STEC) Infection web page.

For more information regarding safety risks from consuming raw milk and dairy products, such as raw cheese, visit the CDPH Raw Milk and Raw Dairy Products web page.