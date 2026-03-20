Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 20, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara has released a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking a qualified and experienced operator for the City’s shelter facility located at 816 Cacique Street. Organizations with a demonstrated commitment to evidence-based practices, trauma-informed care, and collaborative service delivery are encouraged to submit proposals.

The facility, newly named Casa Cacique (KAH-sah kah-SEE-keh), reflects its mission of guiding participants toward a sense of home while honoring the street’s history. “Cacique” originates from the Taíno language, referring to their chieftains as “cacike” or “kassequa,” and is rooted in a term meaning “to keep house.” Over time, the Spanish adopted the term locally to describe Indigenous leadership more broadly, including Chumash leaders. Casa Cacique is a key component of the City’s ongoing efforts to enhance local shelter capacity and expand compassionate, service-focused support for people experiencing homelessness.

The selected operator will be responsible for managing day-to-day shelter operations, ensuring a safe and respectful environment for occupants, coordinating supportive services designed to promote housing stability and long-term well-being, and supporting housing navigation to ensure that occupants are advancing in their goals of permanent housing.

RFP Submissions Deadline: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, by 5:00 p.m.

The City will accept questions regarding the RFP until Monday, April 6, by 5:00 p.m.



Mercy House Living Centers is the current interim service provider; the shelter was previously operated by People Assisting the Homeless (PATH). The operator selection is expected to be presented to the City Council for approval by June 2026.

To review the full RFP, full scope of work, requirements, and evaluation criteria, visit PlanetBids via Vendor Registration, Bids, & Contracts.

For more information about City services and facilities, visit Homelessness Initiatives (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Homelessness).