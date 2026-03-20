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SANTA MARIA – The Mattress Recycling Council (MRC) recently welcomed three new Bye Bye Mattress sites in Santa Barbara County. These locations now offer no-cost drop off of mattresses and box springs (including futon mattresses) for state residents and businesses.

Marborg Santa Maria, located at 1850 West Betteravia Road, Santa Maria, accepts drop offs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday .

. Marborg Buellton, located at 97 Commerce Drive, Buellton, accepts drop offs from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday .

. ASAP Movers, located at 1310 West McCoy Lane, Santa Maria, accepts drop offs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Since 2016, MRC has recycled more than 14 million mattresses in California. The program’s recyclers have diverted 555 million pounds of steel, foam, fiber and wood from landfills. These valuable materials are used to create new products such as construction rebar, carpet padding, insulation, mulch or biomass fuel.

These three new locations join the five existing locations that continue to operate in Santa Barabara County. Mattresses collected at the curb by Marborg Industries are also diverted to recycling through this program. Visit ByeByeMattress.com to find the option nearest you.

Mattress shoppers also have an additional way to access this program. California law requires any retailer delivering a new mattress to offer their customer the option to pick up an old mattress at no added cost. For residents considering the purchase of a new mattress, ask your retailer about the take-back option.

MRC is a nonprofit organization that operates statewide recycling programs in California and three other states that have passed mattress recycling laws.

MRC’s Bye Bye Mattress program is funded through a state-approved recycling fee that is collected on each mattress or box spring purchased by California consumers. The fee is used to establish free drop-off locations and collection events throughout the state, transport collected units from these sites to companies that dismantle the discarded products, and recycle the materials. Other portions of the fee are dedicated to combating illegal dumping and research efforts that improve the recycling process and recyclability of the component material.