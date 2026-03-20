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Santa Barbara, CA, April 3, 2026: The captivating new documentary, Lahaina: Voices of Change, will be presented at a special screening event and panel discussion on Friday, April 3 at 7:30 PM at the historic Lobero Theatre.

The documentary shares deeply personal stories from community leaders, cultural practitioners, and Lahaina residents as they navigate recovery, healing, and renewal in the aftermath of the devastating 2023 wildfires. Through intimate interviews and powerful imagery, Lahaina: Voices of Change honors the resilience of the Lahaina community and the enduring strength of Hawaiian cultural values that continue to guide the rebuilding process.

Following the screening, guests will be invited to participate in a live panel discussion featuring Maui community leaders and advocates actively engaged in the recovery and restoration of Lahaina as well as California Local Special Guests, including:

Moderated by:

Jennifer Gray Thompson,CEO of After the Fire USA

Panelists:

Alexander Hamilton, Oxnard Fire Chief

Archie Kalepa, Founder and CEO of Lele Aloha

Brea Burkholz, Public Relations Manager of Direct Relief

Jeremy Delos Reyes, Founder of Kaiāulu Initiatives

Mark vonTillow, Fire Inspector III Wildland Specialist

Nettie Aquino, Founder of Nā Kiaʻi O Maui

Together, the panelists will share firsthand perspectives on community-led recovery, cultural restoration, and the importance of mālama ʻāina and caring for one another as Lahaina moves forward. This meaningful evening of film and dialogue invites the Santa Barbara community to connect with the people and stories of Lahaina while fostering greater understanding, solidarity, and shared purpose between two coastal communities. Proceeds from the event will support ongoing grassroots recovery efforts serving families in Lahaina and across Hawaiʻi.

Event Details

Film Title: Lahaina: V oices of Change

Event Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Showtime: 7:30 p.m.

Theater: Lobero Theatre, 33 E Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara, CA

Tickets and additional event information are available through the Lobero Theatre box office. For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact Lele Aloha at info@lelealoha.org.