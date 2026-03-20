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(MONTECITO, Calif.) – The public is invited to attend a ceremony to commemorate the reopening of the renovated public tennis court at 449 San Ysidro Road in Montecito. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 26th.

The County of Santa Barbara, Community Services Department, Parks Division, recently completed construction to restore the public tennis court at Manning Park in Montecito. Improvements include replacement of the tennis court and additional court striping for four pickleball courts. The project was constructed with a steel-cable post-tensioned concrete foundation to assuage cracking and pile footings to protect two mature oak trees. Colored acrylic court surfacing was applied in accordance with American Tennis Association (ATA) standards.

First District County Supervisor Roy Lee said, “Our team tackled some significant challenges during construction to save two large oak trees located next to the court – but we stayed with it and now have a great project that respects the history of the park.”

Civil engineer Coast Engineering & Design, Inc. designed the Manning Park Tennis Court Replacement project. Construction was completed by JJ Fisher Construction, Inc. The $850,000 project was funded with park maintenance funds.

The tennis court at Manning Park is a popular local facility constructed in the 1960s. Repairs to the concrete court in recent years did not correct the recurring surface cracking. The Court Replacement project will provide improved public safety and recreational opportunities for both tennis and pickleball. For more information about the Manning Tennis and Pickleball Courts and other County parks and opens spaces, visit http://www.sbparks.org.