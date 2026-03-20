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March 19, 2026 (Santa Barbara, CA) — The Music Academy of the West today announced new artistic leadership designed to strengthen long-range vision and align artistic planning across its acclaimed Summer Music Festival & School and year-round programs as the organization enters a pivotal period of growth.

As part of this structure, Conor Hanick has been named Creative & Artistic Advisor, effective March 1, 2026, and Indigo Fischer has been appointed Vice President of Artistic Planning, effective February 2, 2026.

Together, these roles will provide both high-level artistic strategy and day-to-day artistic leadership—supporting the Academy’s evolving creative identity, deepening audience engagement, and shaping signature initiatives leading up to its 80th Anniversary in 2027, as well as the artistic and programmatic vision for the Academy’s Music Education Center scheduled to open in June 2028. “This new artistic structure ensures the Academy is building with intention—linking the artistic ambition of our Summer Music Festival & School to a vibrant year-round presence, while laying the groundwork for two defining milestones: our 80th Anniversary and the opening of our Music Education Center,” said Shauna Quill, President & CEO of the Music Academy of the West. “With Indigo’s deep knowledge of the Music Academy and Conor’s expansive creative perspective—shaped over 14 years as a Music Academy teaching artist—we’re strengthening both the vision and the execution that will shape our next era.”

Conor Hanick Named Creative & Artistic Advisor

As Creative & Artistic Advisor, Conor Hanick will bring his vision to the Academy’s artistic strategy during a period of expansion and transformation. Head of Solo Piano at the Music Academy of the West since 2019, he is also a member of the American Modern Opera Company and a faculty member at the CUNY Graduate Center, Mannes College, and The Juilliard School. A 2026 Grammy-nominated artist, Hanick brings a wide-ranging perspective shaped by deep engagement with repertoire both new and old. His work will focus on connecting a cohesive creative and artistic through-line across the Academy’s Summer Music Festival & School and year-round activity, while helping design signature initiatives for the Academy’s 80th Anniversary. He will also provide expertise related to the artistic and programmatic identity and vision for the Academy’s planned downtown Music Education Center.“Conor brings a rare combination of imaginative artistry and strategic thinking,” added Quill. “As we look toward our 80th Anniversary and the future of music education in Santa Barbara, his guidance will help us define an artistic future that is ambitious, distinctive, and deeply connected to our mission.”

“The Music Academy has been my artistic homebase for nearly 15 years. It has taught me about musical citizenship and shown me what meaningful engagement in the arts looks like. I’m tremendously honored by the Academy’s trust and excited to help shape its next chapters alongside my brilliant colleagues in the administration and artist faculty.”

—Conor Hanick

Indigo Fischer Appointed Vice President of Artistic Planning

Indigo Fischer, who has been a member of the Music Academy of the West team since 2021, will serve as Vice President of Artistic Planning, helping to guide the artistic programming of the acclaimed Summer Music Festival & School as well as year-round engagement. Having advanced through key roles within the organization’s artistic department, she brings deep institutional knowledge, a collaborative approach, and a steady, long-range perspective—pairing behind-the-scenes rigor with an artist’s understanding of what makes programming resonate onstage.An award-winning flutist, her background includes performance degrees from the University of Colorado Boulder and The University of Texas at Austin. With a track record of innovative programming and a commitment to community partnerships and audience development, Fischer will work across the organization to help shape experiences that are distinctive, mission-aligned, and meaningful for artists and audiences alike.“Indigo is an inspired programmer and a true partner to artists—someone who understands how to build experiences that matter,” said Quill. “Her leadership strengthens our ability to plan boldly, execute beautifully, and keep our artistic commitments aligned across everything we do.”

“The Music Academy has an extraordinary legacy with an exciting future ahead. I’m thrilled to collaborate with the teaching artists and fellows who make this institution so vibrant, and to help shape programming that honors tradition while inviting discovery for our community.”

—Indigo Fischer

About the Music Academy of the West

Located in Santa Barbara, the Music Academy of the West provides classically trained musicians and diverse audiences with transformative educational and performance experiences. As part of its annual Summer Music Festival & School, the Academy presents the Fellowship Institute, which trains up to 150 fellows ages 18–34, alongside the High School Intensive, a two-week program for 80 gifted musicians ages 14–18. The Music Festival showcases more than 100 performances and events, including masterclasses and a fully staged opera. The 2026 Summer Music Festival & School will run June 17–August 8, 2026. Year-round Music Academy programs include Sing!, a free, after-school children’s choral program and the Mariposa Concert Series, featuring Academy-affiliated artists and alums. In 2028, the Academy will open its Music Education Center in downtown Santa Barbara, expanding access to music education, rehearsal, and performance opportunities for the community. Learn more at musicacademy.org.