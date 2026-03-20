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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Utility work in Montecito will result in overnight lane closures along Highway 192 on Thursday, March 19.

Travelers will encounter turning lane closures along northbound and southbound of Hwy 192, from 9 pm to 6 am, through the San Ysidro Rd. intersection.

Construction crews will be working in a manhole to conduct cable splicing along the right turn pocket of southbound Hwy 192 at the San Ysidro Rd. intersection.

San Ysidro Rd., east of Hwy 192 will be closed from Hwy 192 through Bolero Dr.

Travelers heading east on San Ysidro Rd. will be detoured southbound on Hwy 192 to Hodges Lane up to Bolero Dr. where the roadway connects back to San Ysidro Rd.

Travelers heading west on San Ysidro Rd. toward Hwy 192 will be detoured through Bolero Dr. to Hodges Ln. where the road connects to Hwy 192.

Message and directional signs will alert travelers in advance of the areas under traffic control. Please allow for extra time for your travels through the area.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/