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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, March 20, 2026 – The City of Goleta’s Fourth of July Celebration will be here before we know it! We are still in need of sponsors to put on this free community event. The event will again take place at Dos Pueblos High School (7266 Alameda Avenue, Goleta) from 6:00 – 9:30 p.m. In addition to a very cool drone light show, the night includes music, entertainment, carnival games, food trucks and more. This free event cannot happen without support from businesses, organizations and families.

Community Relations Manager Kelly Hoover said, “The magic of the July 4th celebration and drone light show is that it’s an event for the community put on by the community, which is why we need your timely and generous support. By partnering with us, you’ll be a part of something special—a patriotic evening of entertainment, family fun, and community spirit.”

We truly appreciate those that have stepped up as sponsors this year:

Platinum : Yardi

: Yardi Gold : Ergomotion, Inc., Santa Barbara Airbus, Santa Barbara Airport

: Ergomotion, Inc., Santa Barbara Airbus, Santa Barbara Airport Silver : Deckers, Goleta Valley Historical Society, MarBorg, Teledyne FLIR, and UCSB Athletics

: Deckers, Goleta Valley Historical Society, MarBorg, Teledyne FLIR, and UCSB Athletics Bronze : Eng-Denbaars Family, Fuel Depot & Point Market, and True North Wealth Management

: Eng-Denbaars Family, Fuel Depot & Point Market, and True North Wealth Management Community Partner: American Riviera Bank, Best, Best & Krieger, Cederlof Family, Cottage Health, KeyPoint Credit Union, Leonardo DRS, SEE International, and Southern California Edison

Who will step up next? Anyone interested can learn more at cityofgoleta.org/July4Sponsor or email PIO@cityofgoleta.gov.



We are also recruiting volunteers to help put on the event on July 4, 2026. Sign up to volunteer here: https://signup.com/go/psEnQPv.

To help get you excited for this year’s event, watch our video recap of the 2025 celebration here: https://youtu.be/B3azqD2hx0U.

Save the date and stay tuned for more details, including information about new reserved seating. For questions about the event email DroneLightShow@CityofGoleta.gov.