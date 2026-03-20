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SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission invites community members in need to its annual Easter Feast on Thursday, April 2, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at 535 East Yanonali Street. This long-held holiday tradition brings together guests, volunteers, and community members to celebrate the hope, renewal, and new life that Easter represents.

The Easter Feast is open to all who need a warm meal and meaningful connection. Guests will enjoy a traditional Easter dinner—including ham, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, rolls, and dessert—prepared by men in the Mission’s 12-month Residential Treatment Program and served by caring volunteers.

“Easter reminds us that new life is possible,” said Rolf Geyling, President of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. “Through a shared meal, we want every guest to feel seen, valued, and encouraged. It’s a simple but powerful way to offer hope and remind people they are not alone.”

For many, the Easter Feast is more than a meal; it is a moment of belonging and a step toward restoration. The Rescue Mission provides shelter, meals, case management, and long-term recovery programs that help men and women break free from homelessness and addiction and rebuild their lives.

About Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

Established in 1965, this 501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for over 60 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted. It is the only emergency shelter open 365 nights of the year from Santa Maria to Ventura. The Mission annually provides over 100,000 meals and more than 45,000 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place to turn. The Mission’s 12-month Residential Treatment Program aims to bring individuals from decades of addiction, institutionalization, and homelessness back to sobriety, health, and wholeness. Certification through the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs ensures that participants receive the highest standard of treatment in a non-medical facility.