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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY —Travelers in both directions of Highway 154 will be moved on to a new traffic alignment on Friday, March 20, at approximately 3 pm. This traffic switch on Highway 154 will take place between San Antonio Creek Road and Painted Cave Road and travelers can anticipate 5-to-10-minute delays.

Crews will take advantage of this new alignment to complete repairs to the roadway over the next 30 days, after which traffic will be restored to the original alignment.

Over the next several weeks, repairs to the roadway will require intermittent traffic control as needed, on a Monday through Friday basis, between 9 am and 4 pm. Flaggers will operate one-way reversing traffic control with delays up to 10 minutes

A reduced speed zone will remain in effect through the project area until the completion of repairs, now expected in summer of this year. Electronic message signs will alert travelers in advance of the project area. Please beware of the presence of crews at work on this project.

The contractor for this $20 million project is CalPortland Construction, Inc. of Santa Maria, CA.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

For information about transportation projects transforming communities throughout the state, visit: Build.ca.gov.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/