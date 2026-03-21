“You, who are on the road,

Must have a code you try to live by,

And so, become yourself,

Because the past is just a goodbye.

Teach your children well…”

—Graham Nash



Children’s books teach us to read but they also encourage what we come to value. “See Dick Run!” from the classic Dick and Jane books not only taught us three new words but also inspired some of us to become marathoners — and others to become flight risks. Similarly, when Dick told his grandmother, “Thank you for the good dinner,” a message of polite and appreciative behavior was being reinforced and passed along.

Everyone agrees that our Role Model-in-Chief displays dismissive attitudes and aggressive behaviors. Some celebrate his actions but most of us just tolerate what he does and says. Perhaps we forgot that what we tolerate becomes acceptable. But how acceptable is his behavior? Would anyone actually teach it to their kids? If you think the answer is that no one would want that kind of kid in their house, then how did the Brat get so many votes?

Nicolaus Chauvin Publishers believes that these voters are the people who will buy their books. This is a list of their recently published series of new Dick and Jane books. Most of the early titles are self-explanatory.

Dick Is a Boy and Jane Is a Girl – There Is No Other Choice

Dick Attends Charter Schools and Jane Is Homeschooled

Dick Goes to College and Jane Goes Shopping

Dick Gets an Inheritance and Jane Gets a Condo

Dick and Jane Get Married in a Very Christian Ceremony

Dick Becomes a Realtor and Jane Decorates Their New Home

Dick Goes to Work and Jane Raises Their Children

Dick Wins an Election and Jane Makes a Documentary

Dick Doesn’t Care. Dick has priorities and you’re not one of them!

Dick Is a Good Bully. Dick must get his way no matter what, which makes it okay to hit people.

Dick Doesn’t Need Manners. Dick realizes he is too important to have to wait in line like everybody else.

At this point, Jane has disappeared from the series and the stories become about Dick — but don’t worry — Jane will return at the end!

More examples of the new “Dick and Jane” series of books for children. | Image created by Rick Doehring, using AI.





Dick Lies and Cheats. Dick knows “facts” don’t always win the game.

Dick Insults Everyone. Dick has a busy day making witty remarks as he talks to dozens of stupid people.

Dick Seeks Revenge. Dick explains, “If you go after me, I’m coming for you,” because, you know, “sometimes revenge can be justified.”

Dick and Jane Meet Black People. Dick explains to Jane that they can have such friends but she can never invite them to their home.

Dick and Jane Go Vote. After Dick has told Jane who to vote for, they go to their favorite polling place.

The message of these books is that the more Dick’s behavior is tolerated and is accepted as the norm, the more his bullying and exploitation of people grows. He just does what he wants. But — he’s just a kid. And these are just stories. It isn’t like the next book would be titled Dick Goes to War and Nobody Knows Why. No one would buy that. Our country isn’t stupid enough to be that tolerant.

Note: The first part of the revenge quote comes from Our Fearful Leader’s text posted on Truth Social in August 2023, and the second part comes from his interview with Dr. Phil McGraw in June 2024.