Recently I began spending half of the year in Santa Barbara. I continue to be amazed at the pleasant weather, architecture, vegetation, and excellent medical care. Not only is the City of S.B. appealing and professional, but it is full of kind, thoughtful people. Every fellow tenant I encounter at Burton Circle Apartments has a friendly greeting. They rush to aid me if I am struggling with carrying packages. Often strangers on the street will offer me their help. I say to friends around the country, “This place feels like Paradise.”

However, I have recently learned that you are not perfect. I had to cancel my appointment with a podiatrist. The handicapped parking space that is near enough for me to endure the walk from my car to the State Street office was filled with commercial vehicles. No other parking space was near enough.

It pains me, Santa Barbara. I hereby cancel your Paradise Card.