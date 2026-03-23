A Proposed Change in Federal Housing Policy Could Mean Instability for Santa Barbara Families

There has been a great deal of discussion recently about a proposed federal rule affecting so-called “mixed-status” households. Much of that discussion reflects a misunderstanding of how current housing policy actually works. Let’s start with the facts.

Under current federal law, which has been in place for decades:

Individuals do not receive housing assistance when they are not eligible due to immigration verification status under federal program rules.

In households where some members are eligible and others are not — “mixed-status” households — assistance is prorated. This means subsidy is calculated and provided only for those members of the household who are eligible under the program.

This approach ensures that federal resources are used as intended, meaning for eligible individuals. It also means these mixed-status households receive less housing assistance overall than households in which all members are eligible.

The current system already reflects both the letter and the spirit of federal law.

There is no loophole to close. The current system was deliberately designed to ensure that assistance is limited to those who qualify while allowing families to remain housed together. That balance has worked for decades.

The proposed rule would take a very different approach. It would eliminate proration entirely and instead require that entire households be deemed ineligible if any member does not meet federal eligibility requirements. In practical terms, families would be faced with a false choice no family should ever have to make: separate, or stay together and risk homelessness.

Here in Santa Barbara Santa Barbara County, the impact would be significant.

Approximately 302 families—including 587 children—would be directly affected. Most of those children are citizens and fully eligible for assistance under federal law.

We are talking about a relatively small number of households, but the consequences of this policy would be disproportionately large.

These are families who live and work in our community. Their children attend our schools. They are part of the fabric of Santa Barbara.

The question before us is not abstract. It is practical and immediate.

What would this policy change actually accomplish?

It would not create a single additional unit of housing.

It would not increase funding.

It would not reduce waitlists.

What it would do is increase the risk of housing instability, displacement, and family separation, particularly for children.

There is also an important fiscal consideration. Because these households currently receive prorated assistance, they receive lower subsidy levels than fully eligible households. Removing them from the system does not stretch resources further — it actually has the opposite effect and reduces available subsidy resources and risks reducing the total number of families we are able to serve.

At a time when housing and community resources are already limited, that is a step in the wrong direction.

Nationally, most income-eligible households for programs like the Housing Choice Voucher program already do not receive assistance due to funding constraints. This proposed rule does not address that reality. It simply redistributes limited resources in a way that increases instability.

There are also operational implications for public housing agencies tasked with providing housing stability. This proposal would shift housing providers away from that core mission and toward expanded immigration verification and compliance functions, adding cost and complexity without improving outcomes or addressing broader housing affordability issues.

Housing policy, at its core, is about stability. It is about ensuring that children have a safe place to grow, learn, and succeed. It is about supporting families as they work toward greater opportunity, as demonstrated through the Housing Authority’s recent recognition of its Family Self-Sufficiency Program graduates — https://www.independent.com/2026/03/18/the-housing-authority-of-the-city-of-santa-barbara-celebrates-23-family-self-sufficiency-graduates/

The proposed change moves us away from the current framework that has balanced housing stability with federal requirements for decades.

It introduces instability where stability currently exists. It creates hardship where none is required by law. And it does so without producing any measurable gain in housing supply, efficiency, or compliance.

Santa Barbara has long been a community that values both practical solutions and a shared sense of responsibility for one another.

We should be focused on expanding housing opportunity — not creating new forms of housing instability where none are required.

Thoughtful housing policy should strengthen communities, not disrupt them.

Now is the time for public engagement. HUD is currently accepting public comments on this proposed rule through April 21, 2026. I encourage residents, housing providers, and community stakeholders to review the proposal and share their perspectives.

You can submit comments directly at: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/02/20/2026-03405/housing-and-community-development-act-of-1980-verification-of-eligible-status

Public input matters. Policies like this shape the future of our communities, and thoughtful, informed voices can make a difference.