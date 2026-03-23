California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Announces the California University and College Engage the Vote Championship is Open for Participation

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, Calif – Today California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., announced that the California University and College Engage the Vote Championship is open for participation.

This new contest is a 10-week statewide tournament in which higher education campuses compete to achieve the highest combined percentage of students who register to vote using the College Student Voter Registration link and submit a plan to vote using the College Student Voting Plan tool. The College Student Voting Plan is a brief online form that guides students through making a concrete plan to vote in an upcoming election. Each completed plan will count towards that student’s campus standing. This tournament is sponsored by the California Secretary of State during even-numbered years and leads up to that year’s statewide primary election.

This year’s competition runs from March 23 through June 2, 2026, Primary Election Day. Campuses standings will be available at collegehub.sos.ca.gov during the dates of the tournament.

Four campuses—one from each higher education system (California Community Colleges, the California State University, the University of California, and the Independent California Colleges and Universities)—will advance to the playoffs, which begin on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. During the playoffs, campuses will be placed in a bracket and compete solely on voting plans submitted until one campus remains.

Questions should be directed to the Students Vote Project at castudentsvote@sos.ca.gov.