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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Travelers in both directions on Highway 101 south of Buellton will encounter an overnight traffic switch that will switch traffic from the inside lane to the outside lane starting Wednesday, March 25.

Travelers from south of the Santa Rosa Rd. overcrossing to just north of Old Coast Highway will be shifted from the #1 lane to the #2 lane in both directions from 6 pm to 5 am.

Crews are expected to perform required bridge maintenance, roadway and culvert repairs in this area through May 30, 2026.

Travelers can expect delays of up to ten minutes. Please allow for extra time during your commute through the area.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/