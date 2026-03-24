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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – After a day of competition, filled with challenging words, six top spellers emerged as winners at the 2026 Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee, organized by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

A total of 69 4th-8th graders participated in the annual spelling competition. Participants were top spellers from elementary, junior high, and high schools throughout Santa Barbara County.

In the elementary division (4th-6th grade), awards went to:

First place with the word “etiquette”: Kellogg Elementary School 6th grader Reiko Cabrera

with the word “etiquette”: Kellogg Elementary School 6th grader Reiko Cabrera Second place with the word “fricassee”: Montecito Union School 6th grader Oliver Conway

with the word “fricassee”: Montecito Union School 6th grader Oliver Conway Third place with the word “cellophane”: Providence School 6th grader Eniana Ymeri

Cabrera said of their first-place win: “When I won first place, I was actually really surprised and it felt like a dream. I was just really excited and happy.” Her tip for spelling success: “Learn how to spell ‘etiquette’ – it could save your life!”

In the junior high division (7th-8th grade), awards went to:

First place with the word “subtrahend”: La Colina Junior High School 8th grader Dino Vincente

with the word “subtrahend”: La Colina Junior High School 8th grader Dino Vincente Second place with the word “cataclysm”: Carpinteria Middle School 7th grader Isaac Cumes

with the word “cataclysm”: Carpinteria Middle School 7th grader Isaac Cumes Third place with the word “antithesis”: Our Lady of Mount Carmel 8th grader Sonora Landa

“This was my first county spelling bee and I felt very excited when I realized I was in first place. I will definitely be back next year,” reflected Vincente on their first-place win.

As first and second-place winners, Reiko Cabrera and Oliver Conway have the opportunity to compete in the elementary division and Dino Vincente and Isaac Cumes in the junior high division of the California State Spelling Bee on Saturday, April 25, 2026 in Manteca, California. The State Spelling Bee is hosted by the San Joaquin County Office of Education.

“Competing in a countywide Spelling Bee takes courage, and highlights the students’ preparation and commitment to learning and growing,” shared County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “We are proud of each and every student speller, and thank the many educators, families, and volunteers for contributing to this event.”

The Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee is a program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.