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SANTA BARBARA, CA (March 2026) – A generous local donor has stepped up to the plate with a $1 million pledge to help Elings Park renovate the three playing fields at its Castagnola Softball Complex. Total cost of the extensive upgrades is $1.2 million, which includes a complete transformation of the fields and outfields.

The gift is contingent upon the Park raising the additional $200,000 by May 1, 2026, from field users, community members, and organizations who want to support a safe and enjoyable environment at the popular complex, which hosts thousands of youth and adult athletes throughout the year.

Upgrades will include laser leveling of the grass fields, soil amending, new / more efficient irrigation, and warning tracks around the outfields. No herbicides will be used in the removal of existing turf. The work will take place over the summer and will be completed by the end of October.

“A way to move forward with these much-needed improvements has been in our sights for some time,” said Bruce Giffin, Park Board Vice President, and head of the Elings Park Infrastructure Campaign (EPIC!) to rebuild, refurbish, modernize, and strengthen the facilities at the 41-year-old hilltop treasure. “This amazing donation represents a once-in-a-generation, game-changing opportunity to elevate and maintain our fields at a level which will provide our players with a best-in-class experience for years to come.”

To support this urgent fundraising need, the Park has installed banners and a “progress thermometer” on the grounds, created a dedicated landing page on its website with a donations link, and launched a social media campaign featuring its softball players. Park staff are also meeting regularly with local softball teams to assist them with their community outreach.

“We are over-the-top thrilled with what this support can mean for the future of ballplayers in Santa Barbara,” said Giffin. “But we need the community’s help to raise the $200,000 required to receive this gift. We invite our wonderful community members to take their own SWING FOR THE MILLION! and help us knock this out of the Park!”

DONATE TODAY!

ABOUT THE PARK

Elings Park is free of charge and open 365 days a year. It is the largest nonprofit public park in America supported solely by community donations. Built on the site of the former Santa Barbara City landfill, it took over 20 years to complete. The Park opened in 1985 and today offers 230 spectacular hilltop acres with panoramic mountain and ocean views.

Activities at the Park include softball, baseball, soccer, tennis, hiking, biking, BMX, disc golf, hang gliding, paragliding, picnicking, and playground fun. Visitors can also visit the moving

Veteran’s Memorial Walk and Terrace of Remembrance honoring all who served in the Vietnam War. Paid membership in the Elings Park Dog Owner Group (EPDOG) allows dogs and their pet guardians to enjoy the entire Park “off leash.”

In addition to outdoor recreation, the Park is a premier venue for weddings, family celebrations, memorials, concerts, theatrical presentations, festivals, and corporate events.

Visit elingspark.org or contact 805.569-5611 extension 101 for more information.