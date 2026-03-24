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SANTA BARBARA, CA — Assemblymember Gregg Hart (D–Santa Barbara) today praised Attorney General Rob Bonta for filing a lawsuit to halt the Trump Administration’s actions that have overridden state authority and forced the restart of the Sable Offshore oil pipelines along California’s Central Coast.

“The Trump Administration is once again trying to trample California law and put our coastline at risk to benefit the oil industry. I commend Attorney General Bonta for taking action to defend our state’s rights, uphold the rule of law, and protect our communities,” Hart said. “These pipelines have already caused devastating harm to our coast, wildlife, and local economy, and we cannot allow federal overreach to bypass the safeguards that protect public health and safety.”

The lawsuit challenges an order issued by the U.S. Department of Energy under the Defense Production Act that seeks to authorize Sable Offshore Corp. to restart the Las Flores pipelines without complying with state laws, court orders, or safety requirements. Through the order, the Administration is improperly invoking emergency powers to restart offshore oil development that will not meaningfully impact energy prices while risking California’s coastline.

As argued by the Attorney General, the order unlawfully attempts to override California’s authority, violates the Constitution, and disregards legal agreements put in place after the 2015 Refugio oil spill.

At the beginning of the 2025-2026 Legislative Session, the Legislature provided the Attorney General with $25 million in additional funding to stand up against the Trump Administration in court. “The Legislature will continue to work with the Governor and Attorney General to stand up for the Constitution and for the rights of all Californians,” Hart said.