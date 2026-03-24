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Photo Credit: Zander Fieschko

Santa Barbara, CA — Heal the Ocean proudly announces the appointment of Phyllis Grifman to its Board of Directors. A widely respected leader in ocean and coastal policy, Grifman recently retired as Executive Director of the University of Southern California (USC) Sea Grant Program, where she spent years advancing science-based solutions to some of California’s most pressing coastal and marine challenges.

Throughout her distinguished career, Grifman has championed the integration of rigorous scientific research with effective public policy and community engagement. Her expertise spans coastal resilience, water quality, climate adaptation, marine pollution, and science communication — making her an extraordinary addition to Heal the Ocean’s leadership.

“Phyllis has been a driving force in elevating ocean science and ensuring it informs real-world decision-making,” said Charles Vinick, President of Heal the Ocean’s Board of Directors. “Her ability to bring the diverse interests of scientists, policymakers, and communities together is truly exceptional. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Board and look forward to the insight and energy she brings to our mission.”

At USC Sea Grant, Grifman led collaborative research initiatives that strengthened coastal communities, advanced environmental policy, and supported sustainable ocean management across California. She is especially known for her ability to translate complex science into clear, actionable strategies that empower both leaders and the public.“I am honored to join Heal the Ocean’s Board of Directors,” said Grifman. “The organization has an outstanding track record of protecting water quality and advocating for healthy coastal ecosystems. I’m excited to contribute to its continued impact and to support science-driven solutions that safeguard our ocean for future generations.”

Heal the Ocean remains steadfast in its mission to protect the Santa Barbara Channel and surrounding waters through advocacy, action, research, and public education. In addition to reducing ocean pollution, Heal the Ocean’s programs also work to improve coastal resilience from flooding and create healthier coastal habitats.

“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Phyllis for more than a decade and have long admired her ability to connect science, policy, and people,” said Karina Johnston, Executive Director of Heal the Ocean.

“Although our ocean faces complex challenges, I’m deeply hopeful about what we can accomplish together and the lasting solutions we can build for the future.”

With Grifman’s appointment, the organization further strengthens its commitment to bold, science-informed leadership at a time when healthy oceans are more important than ever.

About Heal the Ocean

Founded in 1998, Heal the Ocean is a Santa Barbara–based nonprofit organization focused on reducing ocean pollution and providing science-based solutions to improve the health of our ocean and resilience of our coasts to benefit people and wildlife. Tax ID: 77-0565183.