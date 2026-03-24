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March 24, 2026, Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Chamber Players will present a spring concert on Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Music Academy of the West in Hahn Hall (1070 Fairway Road), under the direction of internationally respected conductor Emmanuel Fratianni. The performance will also feature talented student musicians performing side-by-side with the ensemble, highlighting the organization’s commitment to mentorship and community engagement.

Emmanuel Fratianni is a renowned conductor, composer, and pianist based in Santa Barbara, California, known for his expertise in symphonic multimedia productions. He has conducted prestigious orchestras, including the San Francisco Symphony, Boston Pops, and National Symphony Orchestra, and is the principal conductor of Video Games Live. With a distinguished career in film and television music, Fratianni has worked on shows like JAG and NCIS and films such as Avatar and The Amazing Spider-Man. His album Video Games Live, Vol. 1 reached the Billboard Top Ten. In addition, he received the award “Soundtrack of the Year” for Advent Rising.

The program reflects both color and classical brilliance:

Claude Debussy – Petite Suite, an impressionistic work full of elegance and charm.

– Petite Suite, an impressionistic work full of elegance and charm. Tulio Cremisini – Concerto for Guitar and Orchestra, featuring the composer as soloist in a lyrical and virtuosic showcase for guitar and ensemble. The West Coast premiere!

– Concerto for Guitar and Orchestra, featuring the composer as soloist in a lyrical and virtuosic showcase for guitar and ensemble. The West Coast premiere! Ludwig van Beethoven – Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21, a spirited and innovative work marking the dawn of Beethoven’s symphonic voice.

Tulio Cremisini is the featured artist of this concert, performing the West Coast premiere of his guitar concerto. He is an award-winning film & tv composer, ad music creator, songwriter, record producer and recording artist with extensive experience in all fields of Media Communication. He is a classically trained musician and orchestra conductor as well as a founding member of the world renowned “El Sistema” of youth orchestras of Venezuela. Currently, Tulio is Composer in Residence and Principal Timpanist with the Miami Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets for this exceptional event are $20 for general admission, with free admission for students 18 years and younger. For more information about the concert, please visit https://sbchamberplayers.org/. Join us on April 11th to celebrate an exciting season of music!

Funding support was provided by the City of Santa Barbara’s Community Arts Grant Program and the Towbes Fund for the Performing Arts, a field of interest fund of the Santa Barbara Foundation.