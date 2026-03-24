Two San Marcos High School athletes were recognized for exceptional performances last week, as golfer Andy Keenan and softball player Lucy Dessert earned Athlete of the Week honors at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

The duo was celebrated at Monday’s SBART press luncheon held at Harry’s Plaza Cafe, where their recent achievements were highlighted among Santa Barbara’s top high school performances.

Keenan delivered an impressive showing on the golf course, securing back-to-back medalist honors while leading the Royals to both a league victory over Buena High and a non-league win against Valencia. He posted consecutive rounds under par, shooting a 66 against Buena followed by a 67 against Valencia.

On the softball field, Dessert played a pivotal role in San Marcos’ Channel League sweep of Ventura High School. The Royals claimed narrow 1-0 and 6-4 victories, powered by Dessert’s dominance in the pitching circle. She threw two complete games, allowing just three earned runs over 14 innings. Dessert also struck out 13 batters, and did not issue a single walk across both appearances.

Rivalry Week

Dos Pueblos and San Marcos will face off in baseball and softball this week. Each series will have a significant impact on the Channel League standings.

San Marcos softball will host Dos Pueblos on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. and travel to Dos Pueblos on Friday at 3:30 p.m. The series is flipped for baseball as Dos Pueblos will host on Tuesday and San Marcos will host Friday with the same 3:30 start.

Dos Pueblos baseball enters the series with a 12-2 record overall and a 5-1 record in Channel League play. San Marcos is 5-5 overall and 4-2 in the Channel League.

Dos Pueblos softball is also atop the Channel League with a 6-0 record. San Marcos is also in the hunt with a 4-2 Channel League record.