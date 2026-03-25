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Julisa Pena | Credit: Courtesy

Primitiva Hernandez | Credit: Courtesy

Teresa Alvarez | Credit: Courtesy

Viviana Marsano | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA – The Association for Women in Communications – Santa Barbara (AWC-SB) will celebrate four extraordinary women whose work and leadership have strengthened and uplifted Santa Barbara’s immigrant community at the 2026 Women of Achievement Awards luncheon: Teresa Alvarez, Executive Director, Carpinteria Children’s Project; Primitiva Hernandez, Executive Director, 805 UndocuFund; Viviana Marsano, Assistant Dean, Civic and Community Engagement, UCSB; and Julissa Pena, Executive Director, Immigrant Legal Defense Center. The honorees embody this year’s theme: Powerful Voices, Purposeful Change – Women Leading Through Civic Engagement, highlighting women who use their platforms to advance equity and strengthen communities.

The 18th Annual Women of Achievement awards luncheon is made possible by Presenting Sponsor Women Connect4Good.

The luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 7 at Cabrillo Pavilion.

Tracy Lehr, celebrated journalist at News Channel 3-12, will emcee the event.

The annual Women of Achievement Awards event recognizes outstanding women communicators, providing inspiring role models for women pursuing careers in journalism, public speaking, writing, public relations, filmmaking, photography, and related disciplines.

“Through their fierce commitment, adaptability, and compassion, these exemplary leaders have elevated critical conversations, empowered others to act, and inspired meaningful change. We are looking forward to honoring them,” said Katya Armistead, AWC-SB Member of the Board of Directors and Women of Achievement Chair.

The 2026 Women of Achievement Luncheon is supported by sponsors Women Connect4Good / Dr. Nancy O’Reilly; the Santa Barbara Independent; Yardi; Natalie Orfalea Foundation; California Assemblymember Gregg Hart; KCSB-FM; Montecito Bank & Trust; Pip Printing; and Sage Publishing.

Limited additional sponsorship opportunities are available until April 10 — please email news@awcsb.org for more information.

Tickets to the luncheon are available at AWC-SB Women of Achievement. Tickets cost $125 for AWC-SB members, $150 for non-members. Funds raised support ongoing professional development opportunities offered by AWC-SB throughout the year.

Community members may learn more about becoming a member of AWC-SB at https://awcsb.org/become-a-member/.

AWC-SB hosts monthly meetings for its members and guests, featuring topics that help communicators hone their skills and stay up to date with important developments in the technology, practice, and ethics of communications.