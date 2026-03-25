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San Francisco – March 25, 2026 – CBRE announced it arranged approximately $192 million in financing for a portfolio of deep technology and research and development properties in Santa Barbara.

Brad Zampa and Mike Walker on CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance team in San Francisco secured the five-year, floating-rate loan from Starwood Mortgage Trust on behalf of Praelium Commercial Real Estate, Blackbird Investment Group and H.I.G. Capital.

“The Santa Barbara market continues to attract institutional capital, particularly for well‑leased R&D assets with long‑term tenant demand drivers. While debt markets remain selective, lenders are actively pursuing high‑quality assets in supply‑constrained markets, and we’re seeing consistent availability of capital for larger transactions with institutional sponsorship and improving market fundamentals,” said Zampa, executive vice president at CBRE.

Adam Belfer from H.I.G. Capital’s LA Office led the transaction. Scott San Filippo represented Praelium Commercial Real Estate and Greg Adler represented Blackbird Investment Group. Colliers’ Sean Fulp led the portfolio sale, alongside Michael Kendall, Mark Schuessler, Gian Bruno, Kenny Patricia and Blake Hammerstein. Hayes Commercial Group’s Francois DeJohn and Caitlin Hensel served as local market specialists.

Located in Goleta, California, the portfolio consists of five business parks totaling approximately 733,497 square feet. The properties have highly specialized infrastructure, including sonar testing tanks, vibration isolation platforms, clean rooms, wet labs and boom ovens for solar arrays. The campus-style properties are 95% leased to tenants in advanced technology, aerospace and defense, life sciences and manufacturing-related sectors.

The portfolio is situated in Santa Barbara’s R&D ecosystem and is 2.5 miles from the University of California, Santa Barbara and major employers in tech, government and aerospace industries.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm and a premier provider of critical infrastructure services. The company has more than 155,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves clients through four business segments: Advisory (leasing, sales, debt origination, mortgage servicing, valuations); Building Operations & Experience (facilities management, property management, flex space & experience, critical infrastructure); Project Management (program management, project management, cost consulting); Real Estate Investments (investment management, development). Please visit our website at http://www.cbre.com.