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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, March 25, 2026 – The City of Goleta’s temporary parking permit program returns once again for Deltopia. The unsanctioned event in Isla Vista is usually held the weekend after students return from their Spring Break, and this year it is anticipated for Friday, April 3rd through Sunday, April 5th. Over the past several years, a temporary permit-only on-street parking program for Goleta residents near Isla Vista was implemented and deemed successful in easing the impacts felt by residents. Restricted parking will be in effect from Noon on Friday, April 3rd through 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 5th.

Parking permits are issued for the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista: University 1 and University 2 neighborhoods including the Cannon Green Condominium complex. The area requiring permits includes Hollister Avenue to the southern City limit (generally Whittier Drive), from Cannon Green Drive (including those cul-de-sac streets on the west side of Cannon Green Drive) to Storke Road.

Each impacted Goleta household will receive two passes in their mailbox by Friday, March 27th. The parking permits are required to be taped to the inside of the vehicle’s driver’s side window for vehicles parked on the street during restricted hours. Vehicles parked in private driveways do not require a permit. Should Deltopia move to the following weekend, the restrictions will be in place from Noon on Friday, April 10th to 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 12th.

Signage will be posted on the streets in advance to remind residents, and electronic message boards will be at several entrances to the University 1 and 2 neighborhoods. Vehicles parked on the street not displaying the appropriate permit will be subject to ticketing and/or towing.

Similar to last year, Girsh Park will be issuing daytime permits to those attending organized activities at the park on April 4th. Affected families will receive their permits ahead of time from their leagues.

If you live in the area designated to receive a parking permit and have not received yours, please contact the City of Goleta Neighborhood Services Department at 805-961-7554 or parkingfeedback@cityofgoleta.gov to make arrangements for a replacement.

A map and FAQs can be found here: https://cityofgoleta.org/parkingrestrictions.