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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (March 25, 2026) — Every two seconds, a patient in the U.S. relies on a ready blood supply to provide lifesaving medical care. This April, nonprofit Vitalant urges all who are eligible to spring into action and give blood to keep up with the constant need. Vitalant is thanking all donors in April with a chance to win a $10,000 prepaid gift card.

Donors of all types are needed to help patients of all blood types. The need is greatest for type O, the most transfused and most compatible when there’s no time to test a patient’s blood type.

Vitalant provides over 25 hospitals along the Central Coast with nearly 250 lifesaving units of blood every day. Since blood is perishable and in constant demand, the need for volunteer blood donors never stops.

April is National Volunteer Month, a reminder that it takes a variety of volunteers to support an always ready blood supply. In addition to donating blood and hosting community blood drives, Vitalant volunteers also include hundreds of individuals who assist with a variety of tasks.

Most people are eligible to donate blood. Learn more and make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant blood donor app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Upcoming Santa Barbara County Blood Drives

Saturday, April 4, Santa Maria, Wildflower Women Boutique, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7 – Santa Maria, Allan Hancock College, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 – Lompoc, Valley of Flowers ½ Century Club, 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14 – Santa Barbara, Westmont College, 11:300 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15 – Isla Vista, UCSB – Corwin Pavillion, 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 16 – Goleta, Deckers Outdoor, 9:15 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Friday, April 24 – Lompoc, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Monday, April 27 – Santa Barbara, SB City College, Learning Resource Center, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

These are just a select few of the over two dozen community blood drives held every week. Donors can also give at one of four Vitalant donation centers along the Central Coast, including in Santa Barbara at 4213 State Street and in Santa Maria at 1770 S. Broadway.

About Vitalant

Vitalant (Vye-TAL-ent)) is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations, providing hospitals and patients across the U.S. a safe blood supply, specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research. Individuals generously donating blood, volunteering and giving financially are essential to our lifesaving mission. Learn more at vitalant.org.