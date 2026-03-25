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(L-R) Armando Martinez, BCRC – Director of Donor Engagement; Dariel Sidney, Vice President, Global Philanthropy, Athena Cosmetics, Inc. / RevitaLash Cosmetics; Silvana Kelly, BCRC – Executive Director | Credit: Courtesy

Community members seeking services or more information are encouraged to contact BCRC or visit http://www.bcrcsb.org. Donations to support BCRC’s mission can also be made through the organization’s website. | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA — The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) today announced its relocation to a new home at 100 N. Hope Avenue, Suite 1, Santa Barbara, CA 93110, along with a renewed three-year funding commitment from RevitaLash Cosmetics. Together, these developments strengthen the organization’s ability to provide free programs and services to individuals affected by breast cancer across the Santa Barbara community.

The new Hope Avenue location will offer an accessible and welcoming space for clients, volunteers, and community partners. The move supports BCRC’s continued delivery of peer counseling, support groups, lay patient navigation, educational programs, and wellness resources that uplift and inspire individuals throughout their breast cancer treatment and survivorship.

RevitaLash Cosmetics’ three-year commitment will help sustain these essential programs and ensure continued access to care for individuals navigating diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. The support is part of the company’s Eternally Pink pledge, an initiative honoring the courage and strength of Co-Founder Gayle Brinkenhoff and women everywhere by supporting breast cancer awareness, research, and education initiatives year-round, not just during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The Eternally Pink pledge reflects a lasting commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer.

“Relocating to our new space while securing this continued funding allows us to better meet the needs of our community. We are grateful for dedicated partners like RevitaLash Cosmetics, whose commitment makes this work possible.” – Silvana Kelly, Executive Director, Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara

Founded in 1997, BCRC has served the Santa Barbara community for nearly three decades. During this time, the organization has been a bridge to helping individuals move from fear to hope, from diagnosis to survivorship, and from isolation to community. As BCRC settles into its new space, it continues building a bridge to its own tomorrow, made possible by the steadfast support of donors, partners, and the Santa Barbara community.

“We work in emotions, creating safe spaces where people are seen, heard, and supported through every stage from diagnosis to survivorship and loss. We work in truth, offering honest education and peer guidance to empower informed decisions. And we work in hope, not false promises, but the real hope that comes from knowing you are not alone.” – Silvana Kelly, Executive Director, Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara

New Address – starting April 1, 2026:

Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara

100 N. Hope Street, Suite 1

Santa Barbara, CA 93110

Phone: (805) 569-9693

Website: http://www.bcrcsb.org

About the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals affected by breast cancer through education, advocacy, and compassionate support. All programs and services are provided free of charge to ensure everyone facing breast cancer has equitable access to reliable information and caring support.

Breast Cancer Resource Center is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit under EIN 91-1790842. Donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowable under the law.