San Marcos Baseball Rallies From Five-Run Deficit to Edge Dos Pueblos in Extra-Innings Thriller

Grant Hoover doubled in the top of the eighth inning scoring Mason Crang to complete a thrilling comeback and lift the San Marcos High baseball team to a 6-5 road win over Rival Dos Pueblos.

The Royal overcame an early 5-0 deficit and moved into a tie with Dos Pueblos and Pacifica atop the Channel League standings with the victory.

Grant Hoover came up with the game-winning hit for San Marcos. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Dos Pueblos took control early, scoring four runs in the first inning and adding another in the second behind aggressive baserunning and timely hitting, including a two-run single by Nick Salcido. San Marcos starter David Burkholder struggled initially but settled in to keep his team within reach before Miles Herbert came in and finished the game strong with zero earned runs in four innings to earn the win..

The Royals got on the board in the fourth inning when Herbert hit a two-run home run. San Marcos added three more runs in the top of the sixth inning to even the score at 5-5 on RBI singles by Quinn Melton and Crang in addition to a bases loaded walk by Hoover.

Dos Pueblos appeared to take back the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, but a crucial defensive play ended with a runner’s interference call, preventing Dos Pueblos from regaining the lead.



San Marcos improved to 6-5 overall, while Dos Pueblos fell to 12-3. Both teams are 5-2 in Channel League play. The finale of the two-game series is set for Friday at San Marcos.