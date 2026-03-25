Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council Launches Home Hardening Certification Workshops for Design and Construction Professionals

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The Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council will host two free Home Hardening Certification Programs on April 20 & 21, designed to help architects, builders, and tradespeople design and construct homes that are more resilient to wildfire. These workshops were created in response to the growing demand for our local professional workforce to receive formal training in home hardening and defensible space techniques that help protect properties from wildfire. As the ever-present threat of wildfire continues to grow, the need for wildfire-resilient homes and informed design practices has become increasingly important. By providing specialized training for professionals who shape our built environment, this program aims to strengthen the region’s capacity to design, build, and maintain homes that are better prepared to withstand wildfire exposure.

The workshops will take place at 2707 State Street in Santa Barbara and will provide practical training on wildfire-resistant building materials, ember-resistant vents and openings, defensible space integration, and construction techniques that reduce a home’s vulnerability to wildfire. The program includes two courses:

Home Hardening 1 – Design for Fire Resilience

Monday, April 20, 2026 | Full Day (8 hours)

Focused on site planning, wildfire behavior, and architectural strategies for reducing wildfire risk.

Home Hardening 2 – Build It Fire Smart

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 | Half Day (4 hours)

Focused on covering structural vulnerabilities, retrofitting techniques, and fire-resistant construction practices.

The program aims to expand the number of local professionals trained in wildfire-resilient design and construction as communities across Santa Barbara County continue to prepare for future wildfire risk. Space in each course is limited, and the Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council is encouraging architects, contractors, handymen, and other building professionals to register early. Community members are also encouraged to share this opportunity with local professionals who work in home design, construction, or property maintenance so the right people can take advantage of this training.

Registration and additional information:

sbfiresafecouncil.org/home-hardening-certification-program

Funding for the Certification Programs is provided by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s (CAL FIRE) Wildfire Prevention Grants Program as part of the California Climate Investments Program.

About Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council:

The Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council (SBCFSC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to promote wildfire safety in Santa Barbara County through education and action. From 2021 to the present day, the organization has brought on nine full-time staff members, has been awarded numerous grants equating to tens of millions of dollars, and started over a dozen unique programs to promote wildfire safety in Santa Barbara County. For further information, please visit sbfiresafecouncil.org.

About California Climate Investments: The Wildfire Prevention Grant Program is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of Cap and Trade dollars to work reducing GHG emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment–particularly in disadvantaged communities. For more information, visit the California Climate Investment website at: caclimateinvestments.ca.gov.