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Credit: Courtesy

Orcutt, Calif. – On March 25, 2026, at approximately 1:08 p.m., deputies responded to Pine Grove School in Orcutt after receiving a report that a student had brought a firearm to campus.

The incident was reported by fellow student who notified a staff member. School staff quickly took action and contacted law enforcement. Deputies responded to the school and safely recovered the firearm. The firearm was unloaded, and no ammunition was found.

At this time, there is no indication that the student intended to use the handgun to harm anyone. Additionally, because there was no ammunition, the firearm could not be fired.

This incident is a strong reminder of the importance of speaking up. The student who reported this situation did the right thing, and their decision to tell an adult allowed the situation to be addressed quickly and safely.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages students, parents, and community members to remember: If you see something, say something. Reporting concerning behavior to a trusted adult, school staff member, or law enforcement can prevent a situation from becoming dangerous and helps keep everyone safe.

This case remains under investigation, and appropriate follow-up will be handled in coordination with school officials. The names of the juveniles involved are not publicly available.