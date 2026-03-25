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SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 25, 2026

Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – February 28, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara collected $2.2 Million in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) for February 2026, the eighth month in the City’s fiscal year.

Year to date, the City has collected $24.4 Million in overall TOT, of which approximately $21.4 Million came from hotels and $3.0 Million from short-term rentals. Year to date, total TOT revenues are coming in 7.1% above budget.

The Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) is a tax on “transient” guests staying in any hotel, inn, motel, or other commercial lodging establishment for a period of less than 30 days.

The City’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $35.5 Million, of which $29.5 Million is budgeted in the General Fund.

View the Transient Occupancy Tax Table. The City’s TOT tax rate is 12.0%, of which 10.0% goes to the City’s General Fund and the remaining 2.0% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.

For additional current and historical financial data, visit the City’s Budget & Reporting webpage.