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SANTA BARBARA, CA—March 25, 2026—Cottage Health has appointed Melissa Ruiz, MD, MPH, as the Endowed Chair of the Pediatric Residency Program. The appointment honors both Dr. Ruiz’ contributions to medical education and the generosity of Lalage and Steven Rales, whose support has made the endowed position possible.

The endowed position will strengthen Cottage’s graduate medical education program by promoting excellence and innovation in pediatric training—supporting research, specialized education, and advanced technology.

“Dr. Ruiz embodies the values that define Cottage Health — excellence, integrity, and compassion,” said Scott Wester, President and CEO of Cottage Health. “Her appointment as endowed chair ensures that our pediatric residents will continue to learn from a leader who understands both the science of medicine and the heart of service, strengthening the future of pediatric training at Cottage.”

Dr. Ruiz joined Cottage Health in 2024 after serving as a primary care pediatrician for children with medically complex needs in Ventura. She serves as the Associate Program Director at Cottage Pediatric Residency and directs the ambulatory rotation at the Goleta site of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

She earned her medical degree from Columbia University and completed her residency and Master’s in Public Health at the University of Illinois at Chicago. She returned to California and gained experience in various practice models and medical residency education during her time in the Southern California Community Pediatric Fellowship. Passionate about caring for children in foster care and those with special needs, Dr. Ruiz is also actively involved with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), serving on the board of directors for AAP California Chapter 2 for the past eight years, currently as chapter president.

“This recognition is incredibly meaningful, and I’m thankful for the philanthropic support that makes it possible,” said Dr. Melissa Ruiz. “Our residents are the future of pediatric care, and this endowment ensures we can continue building a program rooted in excellence, equity, and compassion for the children and families we serve.”

“We are grateful for the philanthropic partners who make it possible to invest in the future of pediatric medicine,” said Andrew Brown, Vice President of Advancement at Cottage Health. “This endowmentstrengthens our residency program and reinforces our commitment to exceptional pediatric training and to the families who rely on us for care.”

Endowed chairs are among the most prestigious honors a physician and program can receive. In addition to recognizing excellence, endowed positions help attract and retain top medical talent by supporting innovation, collaboration, and the advancement of medical education — ensuring that programs like Cottage’s continue to thrive for generations.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit health system providing advanced medical care on California’s Central Coast. In the past year, its hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley cared for 20,833 inpatient admissions, 93,281 emergency department visits and 1,971 newborn deliveries. With more than 700 physicians, including specialists typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage offers expert, comprehensive care. As a teaching institution, it trains physicians through residency programs in medical, surgical, pediatric and radiology specialties. Cottage Health is home to the Central Coast’s only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and an advanced comprehensive stroke center. Its specialty services include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center and Cottage Center for Orthopedics. Beyond its hospitals, Cottage expands care through primary and specialty clinics, urgent care centers and 24/7 provider access via Cottage Virtual Care.