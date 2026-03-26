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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

A sea of women in yellow gathered to the brighten the lives of clients of People Helping People at the inaugural luncheon for the Women’s Legacy of Giving in the Santa Ynez Valley. Guests were encouraged to wear yellow to symbolize warmth, hope, and shared light.

The leadership of philanthropist Linda Johansen helped galvanize 72 women to join PHP’s newly formed Women’s giving circle. “When women come together, we are powerful and we can do amazing things,” Johansen told guests.

“A heartfelt and sincere thank you to Linda Johansen for her unwavering dedication to the Santa Ynez Valley and People Helping People “said Erica Jane Flores, CEO of PHP. “Women’s Legacy of Giving is a reflection of her vision, leadership, and deep care for this community – we are truly grateful.”

The Dierberg Family of First Bank generously hosted the event at their subterranean caves of Star Lane Vineyard & Winery. By underwriting the luncheon, catered by Lucky Hen Larder, and supplying wines, Jim and Mary Dierberg along with siblings, Ellen Dierberg Milne & Michael Dierberg, allowed for 100% of every dollar raised to go directly to People Helping People’s programs.

The relaunched PHP women’s philanthropy group raised a milestone $87,400 in this inaugural effort. Members heard about PHP’s mission and ongoing projects and voted to choose the PHP initiatives their donations would support. Members choose:

Non-Medi-Cal Case Management

Providing critical support to seniors and individuals who fall just short of qualifying for Medi-Cal health insurance but are still very much in need of services.

Food Program

Ensuring local families and seniors have access to nutritious food through PHP’s pantry, distributions, and deliveries.

Fulfill-A-Wish Holiday Boutique & Backpack Program

Supporting children with school supplies and bringing joy to families through meaningful seasonal support.

To join the Legacy of Giving, women are asked to contribute $500, $1,000, $2,500, or $5,000 for annual membership. Each woman then shares an equal voice in collective funding decisions, regardless of her giving level.

If you would like to become a member, go to

Women’s Legacy of Giving – People Helping People

Or please contact Jenifer Sanregret, PHP’s Director of Philanthropy and Community Engagement at jens@syvphp.org or 805-686-0295.