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GOLETA, CA, March 26, 2025 – Are you a Goleta resident passionate about art? Then our newly formed Public Art Review Board (PARB) may be the right fit for you! The City is looking for three residents to serve on this Board. Your contribution as one of the first members will help make sure public art is a lasting and meaningful part of the City of Goleta.

This past fall, the City Council adopted a City public art policy. For the first time in Goleta’s history, the policy has established the City’s vision for public art in the community. The policy also creates a brand-new reviewing body, the Public Art Review Board, and guides the review and approval process for public art projects in the City. Read the full policy here.

This new five-member body shall act as an advisory body to the City Council and the staff on public art as described in the City of Goleta Public Art Policy. There are three vacancies for art advisory members needed to serve three-year terms.

To serve on the Public Art Review Board, you must meet the following requirements:

Be a resident of the City of Goleta Have training, knowledge, or experience in the arts



The Board has no regular meetings and will meet as needed to review projects. Members are compensated $75 per meeting.

Apply today to help shape the future of public art in Goleta! The application is available on the City website at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/BoardsCommissions. Applications are due by April 23, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. For more information, please email CityClerkGroup@CityofGoleta.gov.