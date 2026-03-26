As a horse owner myself, I care deeply about their well-being — it is not an abstraction, but a daily responsibility. And the question the writer raises — how we ensure livestock are cared for as our climate changes — is one worth taking seriously.

I want to be clear about what the record shows: Santa Barbara County Animal Control has inspected the facility referenced in this piece and found that the animals are receiving proper care. Licensed equine veterinarians I consulted have reached the same conclusion. I did not dismiss this constituent’s concerns; I encouraged her to build community support — including through a petition or call to action — to better gauge community support. That is a standard grassroots approach to advancing policy conversations, and it does not require attorneys or formality to be effective.

But the record alone does not capture the full picture. Climate change is real, and its effects on working animals and livestock are already being felt. Extreme heat events, atmospheric rivers, and prolonged drought are no longer rare. The people — and animals — who live and work outdoors in our valley are on the front lines of these changes. It is entirely reasonable to ask whether our standards of care should evolve alongside our climate.

What I am less certain about is whether new county regulations are the right tool. Ranchers and farmers in the Santa Ynez Valley already operate under a significant regulatory burden, and in my experience, additional mandates can sometimes harden resistance rather than change behavior. The agricultural community often responds more effectively to education, peer-to-peer guidance, and access to resources than to enforcement alone. University extension programs, veterinary outreach, and industry best-practice guidance may ultimately do more to improve animal welfare than a new ordinance.

I remain committed to exploring that path — and to continuing this conversation with anyone who shares a genuine concern for the animals in our care.