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SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 26, 2026

Kid’s World, the 8,000-square-foot wooden playground within Alameda Park, will be closed for regularly scheduled maintenance from Tuesday, April 7, through Friday, April 17. The unique all-wood structure requires a special maintenance regimen to ensure it can hold up against the elements year after year.

During the closure, City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department staff will conduct a thorough inspection of the playground and make any necessary repairs before deep cleaning, re-staining, and resealing the structure. The closure will ensure enough time for the stain and sealant to cure properly and protect the wood from moisture damage. The closure has been timed to take place after spring break and before the annual Earth Day Festival to reduce the impact on local families who use the playground.

Kid’s World is expected to reopen the afternoon of Friday, April 17.



Kid’s World, Santa Barbara’s largest playground, was constructed in 1993 by hundreds of community volunteers under the direction of Leathers and Associates, a firm recognized for its imaginative playground designs. The playground was built in just one week, with significant input from local residents and children who helped inform the design. Tiles featuring the handprints of children who participated in planning and construction remain visible around the structure. In 2018, Kid’s World underwent a full renovation to comply with updated accessibility requirements and building codes.



For more places to enjoy in the city of Santa Barbara, visit Parks & Recreation Spaces (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Parks).