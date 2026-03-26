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The City of Santa Barbara’s Ordinance Committee will consider a recommendation to City Council at a public meeting on inland and coastal short-term rental ordinances (amendments to Title 30 and Title 28). The Title 28 amendments will also require an amendment to the Local Coastal Program. Scan the QR code below for more information on this application:
Project Title: Short Term Rental Ordinance
Application Number: CITY2026-00001
Staff Contact: Laura Bridley, LBridley@SantaBarbaraCA.gov, (805) 564-5470 ext. 4562
Hearing Description: Draft short-term rental ordinance amendments presented to Ordinance Committee
Hearing Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at 11:30 AM
Hearing Location: City Hall, Council Chamber, 735 Anacapa Street
We Want to Hear from You
The City Council Ordinance Committee Agenda is available the Thursday before the hearing at City Hall, the Central Library, and online at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CAP. All reasonable accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities; call the City Administrator’s Office at (805) 564-5305 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. Specialized services may require additional time to arrange.
- SPEAK Public comment may be given in person at the meeting. Individual comments are typically limited to three minutes.
- EMAIL Send written comments addressed to City Council via the City Clerk’s Office prior to the meeting: Clerk@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.
- USPS Mail written correspondence addressed to City Council via the City Clerk’s Office, PO Box 1990, Santa Barbara, CA 93102-1990.
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