The City Council Ordinance Committee Agenda is available the Thursday before the hearing at City Hall, the Central Library, and online at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CAP . All reasonable accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities; call the City Administrator’s Office at (805) 564-5305 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. Specialized services may require additional time to arrange.

The City of Santa Barbara’s Ordinance Committee will consider a recommendation to City Council at a public meeting on inland and coastal short-term rental ordinances (amendments to Title 30 and Title 28). The Title 28 amendments will also require an amendment to the Local Coastal Program. Scan the QR code below for more information on this application:

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