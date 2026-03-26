On 3/26/26 at 1:17 am, the Santa Barbara Police Communications Center received a 911 text reporting a man holding a handgun inside a parked van at 320 E. Gutierrez Street. Officers responded, located the vehicle, and secured the area. Dispatchers were able to confirm the registered owner of the vehicle, Rodolfo Ocana, 62 years of Santa Monica, had a handgun registered under his name. Due to the nature of the call and out of an abundance of caution, the SBPD Armored Rescue Vehicle was deployed. Officers approached the van and utilized the public announcement system to give several announcements and warnings. The sole occupant, Rodolfo Ocana, came out peacefully. Ocana was cooperative and admitted to having a pistol inside. The loaded firearm, which was stored illegally inside the vehicle, was taken for evidence. Ocana was issued a citation for a misdemeanor firearm violation and released at the scene.

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