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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is pleased to welcome Will Sofrin and Craig Alexander to its Board of Directors. Together, they bring expertise in maritime storytelling, design, leadership, and organizational strategy that will help advance SBMM’s mission to preserve and share the maritime history and marine environment of the Santa Barbara Channel.

Sofrin is a designer, author, and lifelong sailor whose work focuses on craft, experiential learning, and maritime heritage. Author of All Hands on Deck and USCG Cutter Eagle: The Legacy of the Coast Guard’s Flagship, he brings a strong connection to working waterfront traditions and hands-on education.

Alexander contributes extensive experience in executive leadership, compliance, and operations, with a background in managing complex systems and strengthening organizational performance. His expertise will support SBMM’s long-term sustainability and strategic growth.

“With Will and Craig joining our board, SBMM gains both a powerful storyteller with deep maritime roots and a proven leader in organizational excellence,” said Board President Alex Weinstein, MD. “Their perspectives will help strengthen the museum’s impact through exhibitions, public programs, and youth education.”

SBMM offers interactive exhibits, educational programs, and its Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series, connecting the community to the people, industries, and ecosystems of the Santa Barbara Channel.

For more information, visit sbmm.org.